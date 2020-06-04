89°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Ascension Parish offering pre-filled sandbags to prepare for Tropical Storm Cristobal

13 hours 55 minutes 44 seconds ago Wednesday, June 03 2020 Jun 3, 2020 June 03, 2020 11:39 PM June 03, 2020 in News
Source: WBRZ Staff
By: Zandria Thomas

ASCENSION PARISH - Ascension Parish President Clint Cointment announced Thursday that pre-filled sand bags are now available for Ascension Parish residents.

The Ascension Parish Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness Director Rachael Wilkinson said that more than 40,000 pre-filled sand bags are available in C-Cans at these following locations: 

  • Prairieville Fire Department, 14517 LA-73, Prairieville
  • 5th Ward Fire Department, 39110 LA-22, Darrow
  • 7th District Fire Department Station 71,13432 Roddy Rd, Gonzales
  • Butch Gore Memorial Park, 14550 Harry Savoy Rd., St. Amant
  • Ascension Parish Fire Protection District No. 1, 13192 Airline Hwy., Gonzales
  • Stevens Park, 4323 Cannon Road, Gonzales
  • Donaldsonville - DPW West, 725 Church Street, Donaldsonville
  • Jackie Robinson Memorial Park, 35638 Coco Road, Geismar

The Department of Public Works will also have loose sand and bags at these following locations:

Residents should bring their own shovel.

  • Galvez Lake Fire Substation on Highway 931 Extension
  • Raymond Tullier Rd. in Sorrento
  • Ridge Rd. @ Kleinpeter Rd. in Dutchtown
  • Buxton Subdivision in St. Amant
  • Lake Martin Rd. @ Highway 431

