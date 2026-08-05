Ascension Parish drivers warned to expect heavier traffic as school year begins

ASCENSION PARISH — Ascension Parish schools are kicking off the new school year with increased law enforcement presence on the roads and new weapons detection systems on every campus.

The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office will have deputies out enforcing traffic safety around schools, particularly during the first few weeks as students, buses and families settle into new routines.

Col. Donald Capello of the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office said the agency ramps up its efforts at the start of each school year.

"Like every year, we prepare and kind of enhance our enforcement, our presence at a school for the first couple weeks of school," Capello said.

Drivers are being reminded to expect heavier traffic and plan accordingly.

"The school buses are going to be running, the high school kids driving to school, the parents doing kid drop-offs, you know, it's just going to be a lot more traffic, so expect that traffic and expect to leave early," Capello said.

Also new this school year, Ascension Parish Public Schools is rolling out weapons detection systems at all campuses. The district invested $2.5 million in the technology after testing it at several schools and athletic events last spring.

The systems are not traditional metal detectors but technology similar to what is used at major event venues. They are designed to add another layer of security while allowing students to enter campuses efficiently.

Capello said safety remains a top priority alongside academics.

"Safety is definitely a priority. I mean academics is the number one thing the schools are doing, but safety is our priority," he said.

Officials are also encouraging families to stay in communication with their children about daily plans.

"Just know where your kids are at. Know who they're with, know how they're getting home, just communication is key, communicating with the kids and being safe," Capello said.