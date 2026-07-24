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Ascension-based steel fabrication, machining company expands with new Gonzales facility, reports say

1 hour 23 minutes 20 seconds ago Friday, July 24 2026 Jul 24, 2026 July 24, 2026 6:24 AM July 24, 2026 in News
Source: Ascension Business Report
By: WBRZ Staff

GONZALES — Precision Fab, a structural steel fabrication and precision machining company, is expanding its presence in Ascension Parish with a multimillion-dollar investment in a new facility on La. 30, the Ascension Business Report writes.

Precision Fab plans to move into its new 12,500-square-foot facility on La. 30 in two months. The new facility, the Ascension Business Report adds, is around a mile-and-a-half from Precision Fab's current shop. The new facility will be double the size of the current space. 

The Ascension Business Report adds that the project is part of a larger investment company officials estimate will total between $2.5 million and $2.7 million.

The new facility will also mean hiring additional welders, machinists and office staff. 

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