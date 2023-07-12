Armed robbery victim was pushed down flight of stairs, shot; suspect arrested

BATON ROUGE - Police arrested a man accused of an armed robbery along Alaska Street who had a warrant out for his arrest for a similar crime in May.

The Baton Rouge Police Department said the shooting happened around 9:45 p.m. Sunday, June 18. Arrest documents said the victim was attempting to purchase marijuana from the suspect, who was later identified as 23-year-old Malcolm Jackson. When the victim reached for cash to pay, Jackson allegedly held him at gunpoint and demanded all of his money.

The victim pushed Jackson away, who, in turn, pushed the victim down a flight of stairs and shot him as he fell. Jackson stole $500 from the victim before fleeing.

Investigators found Jackson had a warrant out for his arrest for his alleged involvement in another armed robbery that happened on Highland Road on May 10, 2023. Jackson was also convicted of third-degree rape in 2021.

Jackson was arrested for attempted first-degree murder, armed robbery, and illegal use of a weapon, among other charges.