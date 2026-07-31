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Applications open for city-parish's Commercial Building Facade Improvement Program

2 hours 22 minutes 42 seconds ago Friday, July 31 2026 Jul 31, 2026 July 31, 2026 7:23 AM July 31, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — Applications are now open for the East Baton Rouge Parish Mayor-President's Office of Community Development's Commercial Building Facade Improvement Program.

Starting Friday, applications are open for the program that aims to provide funding to revitalize and refresh commercial spaces across the parish.

Funding from the program can be used to enhance lighting, painting, windows, curbs and more. 

A mandatory pre-application meeting will be held Aug. 11. 

Applications for the pilot program will be open through Aug. 28. 

A similar program opened its applications earlier this month.

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