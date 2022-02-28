48°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Another Louisiana special session on taxes opens

3 years 8 months 1 week ago Monday, June 18 2018 Jun 18, 2018 June 18, 2018 10:55 PM June 18, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

Trending News

BATON ROUGE (AP) - Louisiana's House and Senate have opened their latest special session on taxes, a last-ditch effort to raise dollars to lessen budget cuts only two weeks away.
  
State lawmakers kicked off their fourth legislative session this year Monday afternoon, with frustration simmering about disputes that cratered two prior sessions on taxes.
  
The tax debate centers on whether to renew part of a 1 percent temporary sales tax that expires July 1 and whether to scale back sales tax breaks that people and businesses receive.
  
Lawmakers passed a budget for the upcoming year that needs another $500 million to be fully financed. Without additional money, cuts will fall across the TOPS tuition program, college campuses, food stamps and public safety programs.
  
Gov. John Bel Edwards wants lawmakers to raise the full amount.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days