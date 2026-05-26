BRPD investigating 2 shootings that happened during the early hours of Memorial Day

BATON ROUGE — Two early morning shootings that happened on Memorial Day are being investigated by the Baton Rouge Police Department.

The first shooting happened around 1:36 a.m. near the intersection of Airline Highway and Plank Road. According to police, officers found a man with a gunshot wound, who was later taken to the hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries. Police later learned that several people met up at 4388 Airline Highway for a fight when gunshots were exchanged.

Less than 30 minutes later, around 1:59 a.m., another shooting happened. This shooting happened near the corner of Greenwell Springs Road and Airline Highway. Police said that a person was shot and then drove to Benny’s B Quick, where they called law enforcement.

Both shootings are under investigation, a BRPD spokesperson said.