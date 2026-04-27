Angola inmate accused of murdering fellow inmate according to West Feliciana Parish Sheriff's Office

ANGOLA — An Angola inmate is accused of murdering a fellow inmate, according to the West Feliciana Parish Sheriff's Brian Spillman.

Oshay Hicks, 33, was arrested for the killing of 37-year-old Walter Davis who was pronounced dead on April 5.

Further information was not immediately available.

WBRZ has reported on several inmate deaths at Angola, including a 71-year-old in February and a 37-year-old in January.