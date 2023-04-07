Angola employee arrested, accused of smuggling drugs, alcohol & phones into prison

ANGOLA - A corrections officer at the state prison in Angola was caught trying to smuggle contraband into the jail late last month, officials said Friday.

Sarah Irwin, 31, was booked March 27 on charges including introduction of contraband, possession with intent to distribute and malfeasance in office. The West Feliciana Sheriff's Office reported Friday that she was caught with drugs, alcohol and 16 cell phones.

