Angel Reese escorted by Shaq for Senior Night celebration, Hailey Van Lith also honored

BATON ROUGE - LSU honored seniors Angel Reese and Hailey Van Lith during halftime of Sunday's game against Kentucky. It was also the final regular season game of the season before the Tigers head to the SEC Tournament and then the NCAA Tournament later this month.

'Bayou Barbie' Angel Reese was escorted by family members and basketball legend Shaquille O'Neal during the ceremony. Reese transferred to LSU from Maryland prior to the 2022-2023 season. In her first season as a Tiger, Reese broke the school record for consecutive double-doubles with 23 last season.

Reese also led LSU to their first ever National Championship win last April and was named the Most Outstanding Player in that game.

Hailey Van Lith was honored in her first and possibly only season with LSU this year after transferring from Louisville. Van Lith came to LSU with 1,553 career points and led her former school to a Final Four appearance in 2022. Van Lith is currently averaging 12.2 points per game and has played a vital role at the point guard position for this team.

Both Reese and Van Lith have eligibility remaining, but they have yet to make a decision to stay or move on. Both say that they will make that decision after LSU's final game of the season.

LSU defeated Kentucky 77-56.