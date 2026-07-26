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Angel Reese appears in third-straight WNBA All-Star Game
CHICAGO - Former LSU women's basketball forward Angel Reese has yet to miss a WNBA All-Star Game since entering the league. The Atlanta Dream star was one of three Dream players to make it to this year's edition of the All-Star Game in Chicago.
On an All-Star Game attendance record-setting night for the WNBA, it was a bit of a quiet night for Reese. While the former Tiger has put up excellent numbers this season in Atlanta, she tallied five rebounds and four assists in just over nine minutes of action.
Heading out of the All-Star break, Reese's Dream sit sixth in the WNBA with a 16-10 record on the season, good enough for a playoff spot. Atlanta entered the break on a bit of a hot streak with three straight wins.
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