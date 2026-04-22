Latest Weather Blog
Amazon debuts drone that will be delivering packages to Baton Rouge doorsteps
BATON ROUGE - Amazon unveiled a new initiative coming to Baton Rouge over the summer.
Amazon Prime Air will be delivering packages around the Capitol City by the MK30 drone, a new technology that's already been deployed in seven cities across the country.
Company spokesperson Jeff Cleland said the drone could cut delivery time from two days to two hours.
"So you're thinking of things you need. You're going on a work trip, and you forgot your AirPods or something like that. We can get you that in under two hours. If you have a sick kid at home and you don't want to load your kid into the car, we can get your kid's Motrin in a short amount of time," Cleland said.
Trending News
The company says the drone will be able to deliver small items to addresses within seven miles of the fulfillment center.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Amazon debuts drone that will be delivering packages to Baton Rouge doorsteps
-
BRPD officer's quick thinking helped save baby's life
-
Police arrest man accused of stealing 7 school buses in a month
-
Five men indicted in connection with fatal Christmas Day shooting along Greenwell...
-
EBRSO arrests 6 in massive drug bust; deputies find fentanyl, 3D-printed gun...
Sports Video
-
LSU baseball prepares for SEC road series at Mississippi State
-
Southern baseball vs Northwestern State canceled mid-game due to weather
-
New Orleans Saints prepare for 2026 NFL Draft
-
LSU baseball's Jake Brown undergoes successful hand surgery
-
Tigers to finish year without home run leader as Jake Brown undergoes...