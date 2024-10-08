Latest Weather Blog
Alleged drug dealer arrested with 600 lethal doses of fentanyl, $4K in cash after investigation into fatal overdose
BATON ROUGE — An alleged drug dealer was arrested Tuesday after deputies tracked the drugs involved in two fatal overdoses back to one man.
Cedric ‘Sid’ Gross, 44, was reported to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office by the family of Beaux Martin, who died from a fentanyl overdose in August — nearly two years after Martin’s father died the same way. Family members said both Beaux and his father both got the drugs from Sid.
Deputies went undercover and bought fentanyl from Gross before getting a search warrant for his home at 6055 Prescott Road.
Agents seized the following items:
2.3 ounces of fentanyl (approximately 600 lethal doses)
1 pound of marijuana
1 ounce of THC wax
$4,772 in currency
Glock .40 caliber handgun, which was reported stolen
Gross was arrested for distributing fentanyl, possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, marijuana and THC wax and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was also booked with being a felon in possession of a firearm, having a stolen gun and that weapon being with drugs.
