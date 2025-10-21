Alleged child rapist arrested in Tangipahoa Parish

HAMMOND — A man wanted for child rape and other sex crimes in Tangipahoa and St. Tammany parishes has been arrested, law enforcement said.

The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office arrested 34-year-old Carlos Pacheco for sexual crimes against at least two teenagers, including first-degree rape of a victim under 13, sexual battery, aggravated crimes against nature and molestation of a juvenile.

Pacheco changed his address multiple times in both parishes to avoid being arrested, TPSO said. He was taken into custody after a tip from the public.