ALL CLEAR: Severe threat exits Capital Area after a stormy morning

1 p.m. Wednesday: ALL-CLEAR for Storm Station coverage area

No more severe weather is anticipated around the Storm Station forecast area for the rest of the day. While a few spotty showers and storms may linger as well as standing water in some areas, we will begin to see clearing skies and much drier conditions tonight.

The Wind Advisory does remain for southeastern Louisiana through the evening hours as winds behind the storm system could continue to gust up to 30 mph. This is the case even outside of showers.

Today & Tonight: Following the very busy morning, storms continue to move east as we welcome much drier air behind the system. The remainder of your Wednesday will be relatively quiet with breezy conditions prevailing. Skies will gradually begin to clear from west to east. A few spotty showers and storms may linger into the evening hours.

Overnight, northerly winds will clear skies and usher in much drier air. Tomorrow morning with a mix of sun and clouds, temperatures will drop into the upper-50s.

