All classes at Southern University canceled Wednesday due to ongoing water issues

Wednesday, August 30 2023
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

BATON ROUGE - A water outage at Southern University has caused officials to cancel classes Wednesday.

The outage began Tuesday morning and only affected certain buildings on campus, prompting a closure until 1 p.m., but it continued until Wednesday morning. Officials posted Wednesday that all classes would be canceled due to the continuing issue. 

The university posted where alternative bathrooms and showers could be found on campus for those living in student housing. That information can be found below:

The cause for the outage was not immediately clear. 

