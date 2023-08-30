97°
Latest Weather Blog
All classes at Southern University canceled Wednesday due to ongoing water issues
BATON ROUGE - A water outage at Southern University has caused officials to cancel classes Wednesday.
The outage began Tuesday morning and only affected certain buildings on campus, prompting a closure until 1 p.m., but it continued until Wednesday morning. Officials posted Wednesday that all classes would be canceled due to the continuing issue.
The university posted where alternative bathrooms and showers could be found on campus for those living in student housing. That information can be found below:
Trending News
The cause for the outage was not immediately clear.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Tim Temple lays out plans as he takes over insurance commissioner post
-
Historic BRPD captain will be remembered this week
-
Senator Bill Cassidy talks infrastructure and flood mitigation on 2une In
-
Governor Edwards surveys Beauregard Parish, assesses Tiger Island wildfire damage
-
Nearly two dozen on applicants list for BRPD chief; most are already...