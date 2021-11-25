Ahead of season finale, fans pack Coach O's last radio show

BATON ROUGE - Ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday, fans clad in purple and gold packed TJ Ribs to see LSU coach Ed Orgeron off during the final installment of his weekly radio show.

"I would say thank you for bringing us a national championship," Mike Serio said. "It's unfortunate, I thought he was going to be there forever, but things didn't work out."

Mike Serio made the trip from New Orleans Wednesday night. Having attended Orgeron's first radio show, he wanted to make sure to be there for the last.

"He got too little praise for the championship and too much criticism for the losses," Serio said.

During commercial breaks, fans soaked up every second they could of Orgeron, taking pictures, getting autographs, and sharing parting messages.

"I'm going to miss his voice," Lucas Babin said. "[I'm] going to miss Coco [Orgeron.] They mean a lot to me. They were born Cajuns. They were born LSU, and it's just something that I am going to miss."

While this chapter of LSU football isn't ending how many people anticipated, Orgeron being one of them, fans expressed their gratitude, most often for the 2019 national championship.

"One thing you can't take away from Ed Orgeron, he's a national championship coach," Serio said. "He's one of four coaches at LSU to win a national championship."