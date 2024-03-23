70°
After starting 24-0, LSU softball drops fourth straight game
COLUMBIA, Missouri - The LSU softball team has now lost four games in a row.
The No. 2 LSU Tigers dropped Saturday's matchup with Missouri in Columbia, 3-2. Beth Torina's team lost Friday night's contest, 10-9. LSU started the season 24-0 but have dropped four straight contests since and are 4-4 in SEC play.
McKenzie Redoutey went 2-for-3 for LSU with a home run in Saturday's loss.
LSU will finish out the series against Missouri on Sunday at 1 p.m. on SEC Network+.
