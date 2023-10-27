83°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

After finding bear carcass near St. Francisville, wildlife agents looking to arrest whoever shot it

1 day 1 hour 39 minutes ago Thursday, October 26 2023 Oct 26, 2023 October 26, 2023 4:03 PM October 26, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

ST. FRANCISVILLE - Wildlife agents are offering a reward for info on an individual who fatally shot a bear and then left its body in a rural part of West Feliciana Parish.  

The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries said agents found a black bear dead Oct. 7 near Solitude Road. After performing a necropsy on the animal, investigators determined it was killed by a bullet from a rifle. 

Trending News

The department is officering a $6,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest. Anyone with information should call the Louisiana Operation Game Thief hotline at 1-800-442-2511 or use LDWF’s tip411 program. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days