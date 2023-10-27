After finding bear carcass near St. Francisville, wildlife agents looking to arrest whoever shot it

ST. FRANCISVILLE - Wildlife agents are offering a reward for info on an individual who fatally shot a bear and then left its body in a rural part of West Feliciana Parish.

The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries said agents found a black bear dead Oct. 7 near Solitude Road. After performing a necropsy on the animal, investigators determined it was killed by a bullet from a rifle.

The department is officering a $6,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest. Anyone with information should call the Louisiana Operation Game Thief hotline at 1-800-442-2511 or use LDWF’s tip411 program.