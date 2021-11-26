After broken water line leaves woman with mold and no bed, community comes through

BATON ROUGE - This Thanksgiving weekend, the blessings are abundant for long-time cafeteria worker Sana Trahan.

After her Magnolia Trace apartment flooded from a broken toilet line for the second time, she was left with no bed to sleep on and a growing mold problem.

"I lost my mattress, my box spring. I lost clothes and shoes that was in the closet that I hadn't put away. I lost a lot of personal items," she said.

After our story aired, dozens reached out, securing her a new mattress and clothes. ServPro assisted as well, coming in early Friday morning to take care of the mold.

"He say it looked like it didn't go through, but he wants to make sure and do a more thorough test on the sheetrock he cut out," Trahan said.

They even ripped up the carpet after her apartment complex refused to replace it.

"We all should be doing that for people in our community that need it, especially somebody that works in the cafeteria in schools. You got to be kidding me! You was my favorite person in school," Tim Credeur with Serv Pro said.

Just a week ago, Trahan was desperate for help from anyone. Now, she is overwhelmed by the kindness in her community.

"It makes me feel very grateful for everyone who helped me. Total strangers helped me, everyone compassion, and it's only because of WBRZ."