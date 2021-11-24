Community comes through for school employee living in flooded apartment

BATON ROUGE - Just a day after Sana Trahan told WBRZ about the struggles at her flooded apartment, the generosity has been pouring in.

Trahan's home at Magnolia Trace apartments flooded after a pipe burst, destroying much of her property. Dynasty Ussin tracked down the longtime East Baton Rouge school employee herself when she heard what happened.

"I couldn't wait. I had to find her," Ussin said.

Moved by Trahan's misfortune, she began making calls.

"I basically saw me, because my home flooded multiple times," Trahan said.

Through her friends and Chase Visions Ministries, Ussin was able to get Trahan a new place to sleep other than her couch.

"[We've] secured her a bed through a Mattress Firm. He has ordered a bed, a frame, a mattress. That is secured and will be delivered on Friday."

And it doesn't stop there. ServPro of East Baton Rouge/Ascenion Parish has agreed to come out and clean the mold in her bedroom for free as well.

"By the grace of God, I am so thankful, and I thank everybody from the bottom of my heart," Trahan said.

Our story, apparently attracted the attention of the Magnolia Trace managers as well. They told Trahan they were only going to replace a square of her carpet.

"After they saw the news people, they came. They put the mattress against the wall, they say they can't bring it out," Trahan explained. "They sprayed some stuff on the wall, and, as you can see, the mold is coming back."

We went to the office to get answers Tuesday but were ignored once again.