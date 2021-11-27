Latest Weather Blog
After broken water line leaves woman with mold and no bed, community comes through
BATON ROUGE - This Thanksgiving weekend, the blessings are abundant for long-time cafeteria worker Sana Trahan.
After her Magnolia Trace apartment flooded from a broken toilet line for the second time, she was left with no bed to sleep on and a growing mold problem.
"I lost my mattress, my box spring. I lost clothes and shoes that was in the closet that I hadn't put away. I lost a lot of personal items," she said.
After our story aired, dozens reached out, securing her a new mattress and clothes. ServPro assisted as well, coming in early Friday morning to take care of the mold.
"He say it looked like it didn't go through, but he wants to make sure and do a more thorough test on the sheetrock he cut out," Trahan said.
They even ripped up the carpet after her apartment complex refused to replace it.
"We all should be doing that for people in our community that need it, especially somebody that works in the cafeteria in schools. You got to be kidding me! You was my favorite person in school," Tim Credeur with Serv Pro said.
Trending News
Just a week ago, Trahan was desperate for help from anyone. Now, she is overwhelmed by the kindness in her community.
"It makes me feel very grateful for everyone who helped me. Total strangers helped me, everyone compassion, and it's only because of WBRZ."
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Christmas is here: hundreds gather for lighting of Old City Hall in...
-
After broken water line leaves woman with mold and no bed, community...
-
Black Friday shopping returns to Gonzales outlet mall
-
Shoppers gather from all over to spend time, shop with family this...
-
Early morning shoppers line up for Black Friday sales in EBR, Ascension