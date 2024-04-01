After backlash, LA Times changes wording of article calling LSU women's basketball team 'villains'

After backlash against an LA Times article painting a matchup against the UCLA and LSU as "America's Sweethearts" versus a team "hellbent" on dividing the sport, the California-based news outlet has edited most of its wording.

The original version of this commentary did not meet Times editorial standards, a statement added to the top of the article by staff writer Ben Bolch said. It has been edited to remove language that was inappropriate and offensive. We apologize to the LSU basketball program and to our readers.

The original version of the article compared UCLA's "milk and cookies" to the Tigers' "Louisiana hot sauce," calling the LSU team "basketball villains."

Coach Kim Mulkey responded to the article in a post-game conference Saturday, calling the article sexist.

While the article was edited to remove some of the problematic language, some of the wording Mulkey took issue with still remains in the copy of the commentary piece.