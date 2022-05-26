After backlash from lawmakers, former State Police leader agrees to turn over personal journal

BATON ROUGE - Weeks after a committee looking into Ronald Greene's death held the former Louisiana State Police superintendent in contempt for not turning over journal entries, Col. Kevin Reeves's lawyer says he has agreed to turn over the journal if it remains under seal.

As part of the agreement, the House and Governmental Affairs Committee agreed to defer the resolution to hold Reeves in contempt if the journal was turned over under seal. State Representative Tanner Magee and Representative Stefanski will go to attorney Lewis Unglesby's office Friday to retrieve the journals.

Thursday morning, the committee grilled Unglesby for hours about journal entries his client wrote.

Weeks ago, Reeves was held in contempt and faced a possible $5,000 fine for not turning over journal entries Reeves wrote that may have pertained to Greene's death. That went before the House and Governmental Affairs committee which was tasked with ratifying the decision.

That committee agreed not to hold Reeves in contempt since he's now turning over the journal entries in question.

"There is nothing to hide," Unglesby said.

The WBRZ Investigative Unit exposed cover-ups tied to Greene's death in 2020, more than a year after Greene's death. Initially, State Police told his family he died because of injuries sustained in a crash. Body camera footage showed Greene was alive when troopers pulled him out of his vehicle and brutally beat him.