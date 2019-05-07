81°
Advocate plans hires from Times-Picayune; number not yet known

Tuesday, May 07 2019
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

NEW ORLEANS (AP) - The publisher of The New Orleans Advocate says workers have begun adding desks to its newsroom and advertising area in anticipation of hiring staffers from the recently purchased Times-Picayune.

Publisher Dan Shea says The Advocate will hire journalists and other staff from The Times-Picayune. But on Monday he said it's too soon to know how many.

The Advocate's purchase of The Times-Picayune from Advance Local Media was announced Thursday, the same day Advance notified Louisiana's labor department that it would lay off 161 employees effective July 2. The Times-Picayune cut back home-delivery of a printed paper to three days a week in 2012.

The Advocate publishes daily. Plans are for a daily paper carrying both newspaper names to begin publishing next month.

