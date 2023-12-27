Addis Police Department looking for missing 14-year-old

ADDIS - The Addis Police Department is trying to locate a 14-year-old who was last seen Tuesday.

According to police, Christopher Brisco was last seen by his guardian at their residence on Cypress Hall Lane. He left on his bike in an unknown direction during the late afternoon hours.

Brisco is 5-foot-4, 100 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen with a camouflage jacket and black pants. Anyone with information is advised to contact the West Baton Rouge Police Department at 225-490-8599.