Accused drug dealer charged with murder in 15-year-old girl's overdose death

GALLIANO - An alleged drug dealer is facing upgraded charges after he allegedly gave "pure fentanyl" to a girl who later died from an overdose.

The Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office says Blayne Terrebonne, 19, is now charged with second-degree murder for giving the potent drug to a 15-year-old girl who reportedly thought she was buying Percocet, a prescription painkiller.

The sheriff's office said deputies responded to two separate overdose calls just hours apart in Galliano on Oct. 27, 2022, one of them involving the girl and another involving a 16-year-old boy who nearly died.

Terrebonne and two other suspects, 18-year-old Sergio Perez of Cut Off and 21-year-old Anthony Francis of Larose, were booked for drug distribution within days of the overdoses.

The sheriff's office said Wednesday that Terrebonne's charges were upgraded after a toxicology report showed a high level of fentanyl in the teenage girl's system.

Terrebonne is being held in the Lafourche Parish jail on a $500,000 bond.