Latest Weather Blog
A search is underway for missing submersible that takes people to see Titanic wreckage
A search is underway for a missing submersible that carries people to view the wreckage of the Titanic, according to media reports.
The U.S. Coast Guard told BBC News that a search was underway Monday off the coast of Newfoundland. OceanGate Expeditions confirmed it owned the missing vessel.
“We are exploring and mobilising all options to bring the crew back safely,” the company said in a statement to BBC News. “Our entire focus is on the crewmembers in the submersible and their families.”
The U.S. Coast Guard in Boston did not immediately return messages sent by The Associated Press. However, the Joint Rescue Coordination Centre in Halifax, Nova Scotia, said a Canadian military aircraft and a Canadian Coast Guard vessel are assisting the search effort, which is being led by the U.S. Coast Guard.
In 2021, OceanGate Expeditions began what it expected to become an annual voyage to chronicle the deterioration of the iconic ocean liner that struck an iceberg and sank in 1912.
The company said at the time that in addition to archaeologists and marine biologists, the expeditions also would include roughly 40 paid tourists who would take turns operating sonar equipment and performing other tasks in the five-person submersible.
Trending News
The initial group of tourists was funding the expedition by spending anywhere from $100,000 to $150,000 apiece.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Residents still feeling the heat, waiting for power restoration from Saturday's storms
-
Prairieville man arrested after ramming his car into daiquiri shop Friday night,...
-
Visiting LSU fans dominating Omaha bar's CWS drinking challenge
-
Families gather to celebrate Juneteenth in Baton Rouge
-
LSU beats Tennessee 6-3 to head to the winner's side of the...