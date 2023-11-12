9-year-old killed in car wreck along Rosedale Road on Saturday night

PORT ALLEN - A nine-year-old girl was killed in a car wreck along Rosedale Road in West Baton Rouge Parish on Saturday night.

State Police said the wreck happened shortly after 6:30 p.m. at the intersection of Rosedale Road and North Lobdell Highway in Port Allen.

Troopers said a Jeep was driving south on North Lobdell Highway and a Chevrolet was driving north. The Jeep tried to turn left and was hit by the Chevrolet on the front passenger side.

Nine-year-old Braelynn Washington was riding in the front passenger seat of the Chevrolet without a seatbelt. She died in a hospital after the crash.

Troopers said driver impairment is unknown. No tickets were given but State Police will turn over their findings to the West Baton Rouge Parish District Attorney's Office after investigation.