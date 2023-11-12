70°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

9-year-old killed in car wreck along Rosedale Road on Saturday night

4 hours 19 minutes 12 seconds ago Sunday, November 12 2023 Nov 12, 2023 November 12, 2023 3:04 PM November 12, 2023 in Top Story
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

PORT ALLEN - A nine-year-old girl was killed in a car wreck along Rosedale Road in West Baton Rouge Parish on Saturday night. 

State Police said the wreck happened shortly after 6:30 p.m. at the intersection of Rosedale Road and North Lobdell Highway in Port Allen. 

Troopers said a Jeep was driving south on North Lobdell Highway and a Chevrolet was driving north. The Jeep tried to turn left and was hit by the Chevrolet on the front passenger side. 

Nine-year-old Braelynn Washington was riding in the front passenger seat of the Chevrolet without a seatbelt. She died in a hospital after the crash.

Trending News

Troopers said driver impairment is unknown. No tickets were given but State Police will turn over their findings to the West Baton Rouge Parish District Attorney's Office after investigation. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days