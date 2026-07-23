91°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

88-year-old woman dies after pick-up truck crash along Lobdell Highway, West Baton Rouge deputies say

2 hours 4 minutes 17 seconds ago Thursday, July 23 2026 Jul 23, 2026 July 23, 2026 11:32 AM July 23, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

PORT ALLEN — The 88-year-old passenger of a pick-up truck that crashed along Lobdell Highway in Port Allen earlier this week has died, with the driver still hospitalized. 

According to the West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office, a pick-up truck crashed along Lobdell Highway south of Charles Drive around 10:20 a.m. on Tuesday. The truck was driving south when it drove past a dead-end portion of the road, striking a sign and fence before entering the property of an industrial business. 

Both the front-seat passenger and the driver of the truck were taken to a local hospital with serious injuries. 

Trending News

The passenger, Barbara Bonnette from Houma, died in the hospital, while the driver was still hospitalized, as of Thursday morning.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days