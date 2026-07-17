84-year-old dies after striking pole along Old Hammond Highway, EBR Coroner's Office says

BATON ROUGE — An 84-year-old man died after his truck crashed along Old Hammond Highway earlier this week, the East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner's Office told WBRZ.

On Tuesday, Bernard Zimlicki's pickup truck struck a pole along Old Hammond Highway near Millerville Road.

He died at the scene, police said.