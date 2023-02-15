75-year-old woman reported missing in Livingston Parish

72°
LIVINGSTON PARISH - A 75-year-old woman left her home Wednesday morning with her dog and has not been seen since. 

Deputies in Livingston Parish said Gayle Welch took her dog and left her home on Albin Road driving a tan 2006 Hyundai Tuscan. 

No foul play is suspected at this time. Family members say she has not taken her medication and she could be confused or lost driving around in the area. 

Anyone with information about Welch's whereabouts should call (225) 686-2241. 

