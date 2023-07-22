78°
BRPD declines to answer questions about $700K confiscated by police during traffic stop
BATON ROUGE - Around $700,000 was confiscated by police officers during a traffic stop near the I-10/I-12 split.
According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, an officer stopped a car near the construction zone at the interstate split on June 15. Police said the driver is from Los Angeles and an officer found the money during the traffic stop.
WBRZ asked a spokesperson for the BRPD why the traffic stop was initiated, why the money was confiscated and if any arrests were made.
The spokesperson said the BRPD will not be providing any more details and it cannot answer those questions.
