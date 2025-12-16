36°
Latest Weather Blog
70 for 70: Russell Long continued his father's political dynasty as longtime U.S. Senator
BATON ROUGE — The Long family was a Louisiana political dynasty for decades, starting with infamous Gov. Huey Long, the Kingfish known for his populist rhetoric and "Share Our Wealth" program.
Huey's son Russell Long followed in his father's footsteps, serving as U.S. Senator from 1948 to 1987. During his time on the Hill, he eventually rose to chair the Senate Finance Committee in 1966.
Reflecting on his father during the Kingfish's birthday, Russell Long had this message for his father in an interview with WBRZ: "You did good. I wish you would have had time to do more."
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
New Southern head football coach Marshall Faulk to make $1.2M over 3...
-
70 for 70: Russell Long continued his father's political dynasty as longtime...
-
'It's unsettling:' Iberia Parish residents react to arrest of Louisiana person tied...
-
LIVE: Skating on the River is back at the Raising Cane's River...
-
Belle River Bridge closed to boat traffic, boat parade adjusted