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$5M lawsuit claims Disney's California theme parks illegally collect facial recognition data
ANAHEIM — A $5 million class action lawsuit has been filed against Disney over claims its California theme parks collect facial-recognition data from visitors without clear disclosure or consent.
The lawsuit says Disney started using the technology at Disneyland and Disney California Adventure Park in April to verify tickets. It works by comparing photos with images taken when people first used their tickets or annual pass.
According to the lawsuit, separate entrances exist for visitors who don't want to take part in the biometric scanning. But the lawsuit claims that does not amount to meaningful notice.
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The lawsuit also claims most people are swept into the scans without realizing it. The suit covers both adults and children.
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