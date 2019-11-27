61°
5 who protested inside Supreme Court plead guilty

2 years 6 months 3 weeks ago Thursday, May 04 2017 May 4, 2017 May 04, 2017 10:07 PM May 04, 2017 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: APNewsNow

WASHINGTON - Five protesters have pleaded guilty to causing disruptions in the U.S. Supreme Court.
    
Online court records show the pleas were entered Thursday in federal court in Washington. Sentencing is set for July 24.
    
The group had argued a law under which they were prosecuted was unconstitutionally vague for prohibiting "loud" language, or making a "harangue" or "oration."
    
A federal judge partially agreed in 2015, ruling that the words "harangue" and "oration" were too vague, while the word "loud" was clear. But earlier this year, an appeals court upheld the entire law, saying its intent was clear.
    
The demonstrators were seated in the courtroom on April 1, 2015. After the session began, they rose one-by-one to protest the court's campaign-finance rulings. They were all arrested.

