4th arrest made in death of bystander at barber shop-tattoo parlor, BRPD says

BATON ROUGE — Federal marshals have arrested a 19-year-old man accused of being involved in the fatal shooting of a bystander at a barbershop along Greenwell Springs Road in October.

Marvin Tolliver, 29, died in the Oct. 15 shooting in the 9700 block of Platt Drive. He is the fourth person accused in the shooting.

The Baton Rouge Police Department said Reginald Grimes Jr., 19, was picked up by the U.S. Marshal's Fugitive Task Force and booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on a second-degree murder accusation.

WBRZ previously reported that a fight occurred at the combination barber shop/tattoo parlor and that Tolliver was fatally wounded.

Earlier, Sylvester Boulingy III, 29, was arrested for his role in the argument that led up to the shooting, police said. Two others were also arrested.

According to his arrest documents, Bouligny had paid a non-refundable $150 deposit for a tattoo appointment at Faded District Barbershop. When Bouligny showed up late to his 4 p.m. appointment, the tattoo artist told him to reschedule for a time later that day or wait until the artist was done with his current client.

The affidavit says Bouligny left and went to the Glen Oaks area to pick up two other people before returning to the barbershop. Bouligny demanded a refund from the artist and punched him when he refused. While he and the tattoo artist fought in the tattoo room, the two other men fired shots inside the barbershop, killing Tolliver in the crossfire.

Bouligny told police someone drove him away from the scene in his car, but he did not know who. He was charged with principal to second-degree murder and illegal use of a weapon.

On separate days in November, Travis Kenny Jr. and Gregory Stewart Jr., 22, were booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison for second-degree murder.