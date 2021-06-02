4th Annual Baton Rouge Soul Food Festival to take place June 26, 27

BATON ROUGE - An annual event that celebrates some of the best flavors south Louisiana's soul food scene has to offer is just around the corner.

According to a Wednesday morning news release, the 4th Annual Baton Rouge Soul Food Festival will kick off Saturday, June 26 at Riverfront Plaza in downtown Baton Rouge, with festivities beginning at 11 a.m.

As a family-friendly two-day event, the Soul Fest will feature a number of talented musicians, bands, comedy acts, and other performances designed for fans of southern food, fun, and Louisiana culture.

Event organizers say that on Thursday, June 24 at Henry Turner Jr.s’ Listening Room, a Greens, Beans and Chicken Wings Pre-Party will open the festival.

The evenings’ entertainment includes performances by Henry Turner Jr. & Flavor, the Listening Room All-Stars that include Larry ‘LZ’ Dillon, Kelton ‘Nspire’ Harper, Wynda Paul, Melerbee, Ras Wayne Vicks and comedian Eddie “Cool” Deemer. Special guests are Challa Sabre, Katrina, Doug Brousseau and the River City All Stars and R&B singer Lady Bain from Houston. DJ is Teddy ‘Lloyd’ Johnson of Teddy’s Juke Joint.

Tickets are $25.00 and include a buffet and soft drink.

The talent lineup features gospel, contemporary Christian, soul, blues, R&B and reggae artists.

Among those who will perform are blues folk singer Jonathan Foster from California, Wyanda Paul, Pastor Leon Hitchens, Konai Adelphia an R&B/gospel group from Knoxville, Christian singer Belwin, Special Olympian and motivational rapper David “Price$$ Lion” Steffan from Nebraska, gospel singers Anthony J. Veal and the PEW, R&B/Soul singer Lady Bain from Houston, Larry “LZ” Dillon, comedian Eddie ‘Cool’ Deemer, Henry Turner Jr. & Flavor, the Real Southern Grace Band from Memphis and Xavie Shorts.

Saturday’s musical lineup ends with a Jam lead by Joe Monk of Club Elite. Hosts are Teddy Johnson of Teddy’s Juke Joint and television personality Whitney Vann.

Sundays’ lineup opens with blues singer Greg Robinson, Jr., R&B artist Melerbee, Reggae percussionist Simon Oguinye, blues rocker Owen Scott, David “Price$$ Lion” Steffan, Soul Singer James Jr. from Mississippi, House Of God Ministries Gospel Choir, ‘Nspire and the Inspiration Band, comedian Eddie “Cool” Deemer, Henry Turner, Jr. & Flavor, blues greats SmokeHouse Porter and Miss Mamie, smooth jazz band Infiniti and the festival closes out with Eric G Soul Spectrum Band.

In addition to Teddy Johnson and Whitney Vann, special guest co-host is Christian radio host Kerwin Fealing of WTQT, 106.1. The talent lineup is subject to change. Please check the website for exact times.

Special Guests include the Kings and Queens of Mr. Black Louisiana and Miss Black Empowerment.

Organizers say the Pioneer Award, for outstanding contributions to the soul food industry, will be will presented on Saturday afternoon at 4:00pm. This years’ recipient is Lizzie’s Restaurant.

In addition to this, the Soul Food Cooking Competition winners for Entrees and Side Dishes will be announced at 2:30 on Saturday and the winners in the Appetizers, Desserts and Drinks will be announced Sunday at 4:30 pm.

The contest is open to entrants until Friday, June 18.

First, second and third place prizes will be awarded in each category. More information is available on the website.

The event is sponsored by the Louisiana Film Channel. Other sponsors include Blue Runner, Henry Turner Jr.’s Listening Room Museum Foundation, the Mayor-Presidents Office of Baton Rouge, Piyahhhhh!! Seasonings, Cutting Edge Music Conference, E Eric Guirard Injury Lawyers, the East Baton Rouge Parish Library and River Parishes Tourist Commission. Community Partners are Visit Baton Rouge, Tactical Impact Security, Off Beat Magazine and Where Y’at Magazine, Pushback LLC and Hotel Indigo.

For more information, visit www.brsoulfoodfest.com