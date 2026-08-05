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40-year-old woman dies after being struck by car along Old Hammond Highway on Monday
BATON ROUGE — A 40-year-old woman died after being struck by a car along Old Hammond Highway earlier this week.
The East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner's Office says that Elizabeth Ready was struck by a car after falling into the road near Manson Drive on Monday around 10 p.m.
According to East Baton Rouge Parish deputies, Ready was walking along the road with two other people, one of whom was riding a bicycle, when she unexpectedly fell into the roadway immediately before being struck by an approaching vehicle. The driver tried to avoid colliding with Ready, but was unable to do so, deputies noted.
Investigators do not believe that speed or impairment played a role in the crash.
The driver did not leave the crash scene and is working with investigators, deputies noted.
Ready was taken to the hospital in critical condition after the crash. She later died from her injuries, deputies added.
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