4 sentenced in September theft from gun dealer

Saturday, May 28 2022
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

LAFAYETTE, La. (AP) — Four men have been sentenced in connection with the theft of 32 firearms from a gun dealer in south Louisiana, the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Lafayette said Friday.

The sentences handed down by U.S. District Judge Robert Summerhays ranged from 14 months to 10 years.

U.S. Attorney Brandon B. Brown said all of the 32 stolen weapons were recovered. They had been stolen in September from the Swampland Trading Co. in Maurice and were recovered the same night they were taken, Brown said.

Brown’s news release said each of the men pleaded guilty to theft of firearms from a federal firearms licensee. The longest sentence, 10 years in prison, went to Tawaski Tavon Lewis, 32, of Abbeville.

