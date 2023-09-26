Latest Weather Blog
4 LSU-Shreveport baseball players arrested in drug sting
SHREVEPORT - State police say at least four LSU Shreveport baseball players are among 14 arrested for various drug-related offenses.
In a statement, the school said 21-year-old Kevin Rosario, of Tampa, Florida, 24-year-old Austen Thrailkill, of Land O'Lakes, Florida, 22-year-old Mitch Jackman, of Vancouver, Canada and 23-year-old Oscar Meuris, of Amsterdam, Netherlands, are no longer members of the baseball program following their arrests earlier this week.
Multiple news outlets report an investigation involving the Louisiana State Police Criminal Intelligence Unit, Caddo/Shreveport Narcotics and the United States Department of Homeland Security Investigations led to the arrests.
In January 2016, agents identified a criminal organization being supplied from Oregon operating in the Caddo/Shreveport area selling narcotics on the LSUS campus.
The former LSU-S players have bonded out of jail.
Online records did not list an attorney for them.
