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35-year-old Walker man sentenced to more than 23 years in federal prison for dealing meth
BATON ROUGE — A Walker man was sentenced to 23 years and six months in federal prison for dealing meth, U.S. Attorney Kurt Wall said Friday.
Richard Lance Cline Jr., 35, was convicted of selling 50 grams or more of meth to undercover officers on three occasions in 2021.
“Punishing those who continue to sell drugs in our community is a major priority of this office,” stated U.S. Attorney Wall. “Twenty-three years in federal prison is the type of sentence that should begin to grab their attention.”
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Cline was also sentenced to five years of supervised release following the end of his prison sentence.
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