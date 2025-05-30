3 suspects allegedly connected to death of Kansas City reporter in NOLA for Super Bowl now behind bars

Photo (L to R): Christian Anderson, Rickey White, Danette Colbert and Adan Manzano

KENNER — A total of three people have been arrested for their alleged involvement in the death of a Kansas City sports reporter who was visiting New Orleans for the Super Bowl in February, the Kenner Police Department announced Friday.

Adan Manzano, a Telemundo anchor and reporter, was found dead in a Kenner hotel room on Feb. 5, four days before the Super Bowl. Shortly after Manzano's death, Slidell woman Danette Colbert was arrested and later charged with second-degree murder.

On Friday, 33-year-old Christian Anderson's arrest was announced by Kenner Police.

According to detectives, the New Orleans man had communicated with Colbert and 34-year-old Rickey White, another suspect arrested in connection to Manzano's death in May. White was arrested in Florida on robbery and fraud charges connected to Manzano's death and later extradited to Louisiana, authorities noted.

Kenner Police added that Anderson "played an active role in a coordinated pattern of targeting victims, drugging them, and stealing personal property, including phones and financial account access."

A car allegedly used by Colbert on the day of Manzano's death was also rented in Anderson's name and further evidence showed that Anderson "provided logistical support, engaged in post-crime communication, and assisted in attempts to financially benefit from the victim’s stolen assets," including his credit card.

Anderson was booked into the Jefferson Parish Correctional Center on principal to simple robbery, purse snatching, access device fraud, illegal transmission of monetary funds, bank fraud and computer fraud charges.

White and Colbert are also still in custody at the jail.