3 juveniles taken into custody after vehicle burglary in Berwick

BERWICK — A group of juveniles in Berwick were taken into custody by police after an alleged vehicle burglary.

According to Berwick Police, officers responded to reports of a vehicle burglary in which a firearm was stolen on Tuesday. Officers said that surveillance footage quickly led them to identify multiple juveniles allegedly involved in the burglary.

A 16-year-old boy was identified as a suspect in the burglary, and the stolen firearm was found at his home. Two other boys, 14 and 10, were also taken into custody.

The 16-year-old was arrested and charged with four counts of simple burglary, as well as one count each of theft, illegal possession of a firearm and criminal trespass. The 14-year-old was also charged with four counts of simple burglary, while the 10-year-old was charged with simple burglary and theft.