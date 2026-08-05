93°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

3 juveniles taken into custody after vehicle burglary in Berwick

2 hours 14 minutes 16 seconds ago Wednesday, August 05 2026 Aug 5, 2026 August 05, 2026 10:19 AM August 05, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Domenic Purdy

BERWICK — A group of juveniles in Berwick were taken into custody by police after an alleged vehicle burglary. 

According to Berwick Police, officers responded to reports of a vehicle burglary in which a firearm was stolen on Tuesday. Officers said that surveillance footage quickly led them to identify multiple juveniles allegedly involved in the burglary.

A 16-year-old boy was identified as a suspect in the burglary, and the stolen firearm was found at his home. Two other boys, 14 and 10, were also taken into custody. 

The 16-year-old was arrested and charged with four counts of simple burglary, as well as one count each of theft, illegal possession of a firearm and criminal trespass. The 14-year-old was also charged with four counts of simple burglary, while the 10-year-old was charged with simple burglary and theft. 

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days