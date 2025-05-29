88°
23-year-old killed in single-vehicle wreck along Presidio Drive
BATON ROUGE - A 23-year-old man was killed in a single-vehicle crash along Presidio Drive early Thursday morning.
The Baton Rouge Police Department said that Xavier Smith was driving along Presidio near Capri Drive when his vehicle hydroplaned, ran off the road and hit a tree.
Officers said that the tree hit on the driver's side. Crash investigators said impairment, speed and poor tire tread depth are suspected factors in the crash.
Smith died at the scene and his passenger was taken to a hospital.
No more information was immediately available.
