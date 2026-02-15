60°
Latest Weather Blog
22-year-old killed in shooting at Sharp Lane apartment complex
BATON ROUGE - A 22-year-old was killed in a shooting at a Baton Rouge apartment complex along Sharp Lane on Sunday afternoon.
The shooting happened around 4 p.m. at the Park East Apartments, just off of Florida Boulevard.
The Baton Rouge Police Department said David Johnson was walking to his car in the parking lot when shots were fired.
Johnson died at the scene. Police said they do not have any motive or suspects in his killing.
Trending News
Anyone with information is asked to call (225) 344-7867.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Woman inside home on West Roosevelt Street struck by gunfire from outside,...
-
Child taken to hospital after being struck by vehicle off North Ardenwood...
-
Three people killed in I-12 crash near Albany on Sunday
-
One person killed in shooting at Sharp Lane apartment complex
-
Man arrested for attempted first-degree murder following a January shooting near Scenic...
Sports Video
-
No. 6 LSU Women's Basketball loses to No. 3 South Carolina 79-72
-
LSU and Southern Baseball start their season on the diamond
-
Reigning national champion LSU baseball team returns as 2026 season starts with...
-
Madison Prep girl's basketball takes down Parkview Baptist in regular season finale
-
LSU baseball ready for season opener Friday