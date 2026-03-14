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2 Make a Difference: Dancing with Big Buddy Preview

1 hour 12 minutes 48 seconds ago Friday, March 13 2026 Mar 13, 2026 March 13, 2026 11:07 PM March 13, 2026 in 2 Make A Difference
Source: WBRZ
By: Sylvia Weatherspoon

BATON ROUGE — In this week's 2 Make a Difference, Sylvia Weatherspoon previews Dancing with Big Buddy.

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If you know someone who makes a difference, send their name, contact information and a brief summary of their story to sylvia@wbrz.com. 

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