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2 Make a Difference: Constable School Supply Drive

2 hours 24 minutes 6 seconds ago Friday, July 31 2026 Jul 31, 2026 July 31, 2026 10:41 PM July 31, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Sylvia Weatherspoon

BATON ROUGE - In this week's 2 Make a Difference, Sylvia Weatherspoon covers a school supply drive hosted by City Constable Terrica Williams.

If you know someone who makes a difference, send their name, contact information and a brief summary of their story to sylvia@wbrz.com.

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