2 LSU football players awarded SEC Player of the Week honors after season opener win

BATON ROUGE — Two LSU football players were recognized as SEC Players of the Week after their season opener win over a Top 5 Clemson team.

Quarterback Garrett Nussmeier was named SEC Offensive Player of the Week after completing 28 of 38 passes for 232 yards and a touchdown. That one touchdown ended up being the game winner, as he completed an 8-yard pass to tight end Trey'Dez Green in the end zone to put the Tigers up 17-10 in the fourth quarter.

The other Tiger getting conference recognition is Virginia Tech transfer Braelin Moore, who was named SEC Offensive Lineman of the Week. Moore played all 70 offensive snaps, according to LSU, and helped anchor an offensive line unit that many saw as the team's biggest question mark entering the season.

LSU's home opener is up next as they take on Louisiana Tech at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 6, in Baton Rouge. The Bulldogs are coming off a 24-0 victory over Southeastern Louisiana, which LSU also plays on Sept. 20.