82°
Latest Weather Blog
2 killed after Amtrak train hits vehicle in Mississippi
MERIDIAN, Miss. (AP) - Two people have been killed after their vehicle was struck by a passenger train traveling from New Orleans to eastern Mississippi.
Lauderdale County Sheriff Billy Sollie tells the Meridian Star the wreck happened Monday afternoon at an ungated crossing off U.S. Highway 11, south of Meridian Regional Airport.
The Amtrak train was traveling from New Orleans to Meridian and points northeast. An Amtrak representative told WTOK-TV that nobody was injured aboard the train, called the Crescent. It continued its journey after tracks were cleared.
Sollie says the man and the woman who were killed were not immediately identified. He says based on paperwork in the vehicle, they appeared to be from the area.
The train came to a stop around 3 miles south of the airport.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Sadie Roberts-Joseph laid to rest Monday
-
Deputies looking for thief who stole from coin machine at Ascension car...
-
Sunday Journal: Holly Clegg's Recipe for Life
-
Celebration of Life service to be held for Sadie Roberts-Joseph Monday
-
Proposed ordinance to regulate sewer treatment plants in unincorporated areas of Livingston...